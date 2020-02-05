Today, Feb. 5, 5-7 p.m., LGBTQ+ Center; QTPOC Potluck. For queer and transgender people of color and allies.
Monday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., Erickson Alumni Center. Third Annual Black Excellence Awards – Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Pi Mu Chapter. This event celebrates all black undergraduate students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., Mountaineer Room. Intercommunal Allyship in Practice: Showing up for the Black LGBTQ+ Community - CBC&R & LGBTQ+ Center. A panel discussion to discuss the challenges of the Black LGBTQ+ community and the support available on campus.
Saturday, Feb. 22, 5 p.m., WVU Coliseum. Third Annual Celebration of Diversity & Inclusion at WVU through Athletics Women’s Basketball Game. Booths will include activities such as arts, coloring, games and giveaways. Each participant will receive an “I Belong” t-shirt and WVU students will also receive free admission to the game.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m., Life Sciences Building (LSB), Room G11. Black Minds Matter – Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Pi Mu Chapter. “Black Minds Matter” will address the mental ailments black students face on a daily basis and provide solutions to these challenges. The seminar will be led by keynote speaker Anthony Ferguson, who currently serves as the Midwestern Regional Executive Director for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
Thursday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Mountainlair Ballrooms. SGA Intersectionality Coalition. The purpose of an Intersectionality Coalition is to provide underrepresented students a platform on campus. The Student Government Association will initiate and house this coalition so that underrepresented students can collaborate and be heard on campus.