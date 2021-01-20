Raleigh County was one of 48 counties in West Virginia to be back to in-person instruction on Tuesday.
“Our West Virginia Board of Education has outlined the expectations for all of our counties to return to in-person instruction,” Gov. Justice said in a press release. “Many families have reached out to the Department of Education, I know this because they’re calling me too, saying we want our kids back in school because they know our schools are safe when mitigations are followed.”
The governor had pressed for all K-8 grades to be back in class five days a week, but the Raleigh County School Board, seeing high transmission rates persisting in the county, opted for a blended model. Approximately 50,000 children are in the virtual learning option.
Meanwhile, the state board of education is scheduled for an emergency session Wednesday morning to discuss county school systems that are not offering in-person learning to students due to the coronavirus pandemic. The board unanimously passed a motion last week directing school districts to have at least a blended schedule for elementary and middle school students.