INSTITUTE — West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College (SWVCTC) have signed a memorandum of understanding enabling students who complete a two-year, associate degree in criminal justice at SWVCTC to continue their education into a four-year program at WVSU.
Beginning with the fall 2020 semester, the new 2 + 2 program will allow students who earn an associate degree in criminal justice from SWVCTC to be accepted into WVSU’s criminal justice program and have their prior coursework recognized, thus ensuring quicker completion of a bachelor’s degree.
WVSU’s fall semester begins Aug. 10 and registration is underway now. For more information, visit www.wvstateu.edu.
Last fall, WVSU and SWVCTC signed similar 2+2 agreements in biology and chemistry.
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College serves communities in the coalfields of West Virginia. With campuses and locations in Boone/Lincoln, Logan, Williamson, and Wyoming/McDowell. For more information, visit www.southernwv.edu.