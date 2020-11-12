INSTITUTE — West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service will host a webinar on reporting invasive species Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 2-4 p.m. The free event will take place via Zoom.
Participants will learn to define invasive species, which ones to be mindful of in West Virginia, and the state and federal resources available relating to control and cost sharing.
Landowners, peer volunteers, natural resource professionals and anyone interested in the identification and control of invasive species in West Virginia are encouraged to attend.
Participation in the webinar will also result in Continuing Education credit opportunities for members of the Society of American Foresters and the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.
To learn more and register for the event, visit wvstateu.edu/extension.