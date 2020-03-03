The West Virginia State University (WVSU) National Alumni Association will hold its 25th National Conference April 22-26 in Baltimore, Maryland.
The theme of this year’s event is “The Pipeline to Leadership – Starts at STATE” and will feature a variety of networking opportunities, as well as sessions on giving, recruiting and the HBCU experience in addition to business meetings of the association.
WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins will also host a town hall meeting with those attending on April 23.
“The theme for our conference combines the association’s and university tenants which supports and promotes enrolled students, new graduates’ active alumni membership and an ongoing alumni story which highlights the life changing impact on the lives that have been touched by West Virginia State University, ‘A place we love so dear,’” said WVSU National Alumni Association President Dr. Lateef Y. Saffore.
The conference will be held at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel, and special room rates are available if reservations are made by March 29. Reservations may be made by phone at 410-547-1200 using group code: WVSU National Alumni Association Conference 2020.
Registration for the full conference is $150 and the registration deadline is April 10. The first 50 to register will receive a special welcome package.
For information, or to register for the conference, visit https://connect.wvstateu.edu/naa-conference2020.
