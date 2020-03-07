CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced Sunday that testing for COVID-19 can now be performed in-state by DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health’s lab. Prior to this point, West Virginia submitted tests of individuals who were considered at significant risk of having COVID-19 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for testing.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, but this remains an evolving national situation. As of March 7, 2020, West Virginia has arranged for the testing of five residents for COVID-19; two have already come back negative, while three remain pending.
If an individual develops symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, and has significant reason to believe they were exposed to COVID-19 in the two weeks before illness onset (typically a history of travel from or living in a geographic area with widespread community transmission or contact with a known or suspected case), the individual should call their health care provider, emergency room, or local health department before seeking care. Contacting the medical provider in advance will make sure that individuals can get the care they need without putting others at risk.
For the most up-to-date information, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.