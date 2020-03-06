Local eighth-grade students will compete in the regional West Virginia State History Bowl tournament at Midland Trail Middle School in Hico, Fayette County, today from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.
Fourteen teams from eight schools located in Region 4 will compete during this regional event and are listed at right.
Buzzers will buzz, teams will compare notes and these eighth- graders will have a chance to show off their knowledge of West Virginia culture, geography, government, history, literature and sports. The winner and runner-up will have the opportunity to compete at the state tournament in Charleston at the Culture Center in April.
It’s stiff competition and plenty of fun for the students, teachers, parents and coordinators from the Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Region 4 Schools Competing – Friday, March 6
Braxton Middle School (Sutton, Braxton County)
Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Team 1 (Ronceverte, Greenbrier County)
Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Team 2 (Ronceverte, Greenbrier County)
Green Bank Middle School (Green Bank, Pocahontas County)
Midland Trail High School (Hico, Fayette County)
Mt. View Christian Team 1 (Oak Hill, Fayette County)
Mt. View Christian Team 2 (Oak Hill, Fayette County)
Richwood Middle School Team 1 (Richwood, Nicholas County)
Richwood Middle School Team 2 (Richwood, Nicholas County)
Summersville Middle School Team 1 (Summersville, Nicholas County)
Summersville Middle School Team 2 (Summersville, Nicholas County)
Webster County Middle School Team 1 (Upperglade, Webster County)
Webster County Middle School Team 2 (Upperglade, Webster County)