West Virginia sets daily record of 31 Covid-19 deaths

On the same day that the United States crashed through 3,000 daily deaths from Covid-19 for the first time, West Virginia set a daily death record itself – 31 in the Wednesday report by the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources.
Now, after weeks of rising and record-setting numbers of infections, hospitalizations, intensive care patients and those intubated for ventilator support, deaths in the state are coming in record-setting waves.
On Saturday, it was 30. On Tuesday, 29. And then Wednesday, the new record – adding up to a total of 901, 123 more than one week ago, 166 more than on Nov. 30, and 444 more than on Nov. 1.
In all of November there were 278 deaths, a daily average of 9.3. So far in December, the average is nearly double that at 18.4.
On the current trajectory, as modeled by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, total deaths in the state will hit 3,057 on April 1. Right now, the number is 901.
Gov. Jim Justice acknowledged the rising toll at his pandemic briefing in Charleston on Wednesday.
“This terrible killer is all across everywhere,” he said. “This killer is all amongst us everywhere. We’re all being attacked in every way.”
But the governor remained adamant that he would not shut down any sector of the state unless his medical experts could pinpoint an action that he could take that would stop the numbers from swelling.
“Nobody can really identify and say, you know, ‘If we would do this at the school, if we would do this at a bar, if we would do this at the Mountaineer Challenge Academy, if we would do this – you know – at our restaurants, if we would do this in Monongalia County or this in Raleigh County it would slow this thing and really make an impact.’”
While acknowledging increased risk of being infected by the coronavirus at restaurants, bars and gyms, Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus response coordinator, said, “The governor’s right. We can’t find that level of data.”
Meanwhile, the National Guard has sent a refrigerated trailer to Marshall County to serve as a temporary morgue.
Marshall County Emergency Management made the request over the weekend to address capacity issues due to the number of deaths in its own county and surrounding counties, some attributed to Covid-19 but not all.
Across southern West Virginia, the DHHR confirmed four Covid-related deaths in the Wednesday report, with four in Mercer County – a 90-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man, an 88-year-old man and a 49-year old male – in addition to an 81-year old man from Wyoming County.
Mercer leads all counties in The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market with 45 deaths. Fayette County is next in line with 39.
The region added a record 186 new confirmed cases of Covid on Wednesday, a level that assures more hospitalizations and deaths to come. Raleigh County led the pack with 62 new cases – a single day record for the county.
Mercer County added 36 cases in the Wednesday report while Wyoming County added 31.
Statewide, the DHHR counted a near record 1,402 additional cases in the Wednesday report. Setting a record were hospitalizations (650) and active cases, which topped 20,000 for the first time, settling at 20,059.
The state’s positive test percentage came in at 6.59, the twelfth consecutive day over 5.0, pulling the overall positive test percentage up to 3.95.
Other deaths confirmed by the DHHR in its Wednesday report were: an 83-year-old man from Wayne County, an 87-year-old woman from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 70-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 79-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 54-year-old man from Mineral County, a 64-year-old man from Mineral County, an 83-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 94-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 64-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 76-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old woman from Ohio County, an 89-year-old man from Ohio County, an 85-year-old man from Ohio County, a 90-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old woman from Marshall County, a 71-year-old woman from Berkeley County, an 87-year-old woman from Gilmer County, an 89-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 80-year-old man from Putnam County, a 72-year-old man from Wood County, a 59-year-old man from Wood County, an 88-year-old man from Hancock County, a 73-year-old man from Hardy County, a 74-year-old woman from Ritchie County, and a 78-year-old man from Wood County.
Cases per county: Barbour (540), Berkeley (4,122), Boone (753), Braxton (154), Brooke (891), Cabell (3,581), Calhoun (92), Clay (170), Doddridge (152), Fayette (1,284), Gilmer (228), Grant (520), Greenbrier (721), Hampshire (516), Hancock (1,085), Hardy (441), Harrison (1,794), Jackson (834), Jefferson (1,677), Kanawha (6,599), Lewis (298), Lincoln (507), Logan (1,169), Marion (1,127), Marshall (1,570), Mason (705), McDowell (700), Mercer (1,617), Mineral (1,733), Mingo (1,075), Monongalia (3,796), Monroe (438), Morgan (387), Nicholas (455), Ohio (1,873), Pendleton (147), Pleasants (139), Pocahontas (281), Preston (903), Putnam (2,353), Raleigh (1,894), Randolph (837), Ritchie (219), Roane (223), Summers (307), Taylor (447), Tucker (207), Tyler (194), Upshur (587), Wayne (1,238), Webster (94), Wetzel (489), Wirt (144), Wood (3,248), Wyoming (907).