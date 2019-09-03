As Hurricane Dorian's threat moves toward the Atlantic coastline, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is offering support.
In a release Tuesday, Justice announced plans to send West Virginia National Guard crews, aircraft, and other equipment to South Carolina.
The request for assistance, made by the State of South Carolina, calls for two med-evac helicopters and crews to support search and rescue operations and/or swift water operations as needed across the affected region.
“We, as West Virginians, are all too familiar with the devastating effects major storms can have on communities," Justice said. "We will absolutely do everything we can possibly do to help the people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.”
The two crews, each consisting of four soldiers, will leave for South Carolina Wednesday and are currently scheduled to remain there for the next week. The release said the support effort will be initially paid for through the Governor’s Contingency Fund, until South Carolina can reimburse the state.
Justice also announced a discounted rate for hurricane evacuees at West Virginia State Parks. Evacuees will receive a 50 percent discount on all lodge rooms, cabins, and campsites.
“West Virginia stands ready to welcome anyone who may be in need of shelter as a result of Hurricane Dorian,” Justice said. “We’re one of the most hospitable states in the country, and in a time when so many of our friends in nearby states are hurting, it’s the least we can do to offer a comfortable place to stay at our great state parks.”
West Virginia State Parks is also waiving all pet fees for those traveling with pets.
Those seeking shelter from the storm can make reservations online at wvstateparks.com by using the promo code: DORIAN. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-833-WV-PARKS. The discount is valid through Monday, Sept. 9.
• • •
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) announced Monday it is waiving movement entry requirements for animals evacuated into West Virginia due to Hurricane Dorian.
Normally, all equine entering West Virginia from other states are required to have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days and a negative Coggins test within the past year. State Veterinarian Dr. James Maxwell made the decision to waive those requirements.
“Just like people, we must get animals out of harm’s way,” said Dr. Maxwell. “This is common practice in emergency situations.”
The State Fair of West Virginia, which can accommodate up to 100 horses, is offering temporary shelter for evacuated equine.
Evacuees are asked to call in advance — 304-645-1090 during business hours and 304-667-5089 after 4:30 p.m.
Owners will be responsible for the care of their own animals. There will be no stalling fee for horses. Owners wishing to camp can do so at a minimal charge of $15 per night for full hook ups.
