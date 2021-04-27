West Virginia loses US House seat amid population decline

AP PhotoFILE - From left; Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., in a March 21, 2017, file photo; Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., in a Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., in a Jan. 23, 2017, file photo. West Virginia's long population slide has cost the state another congressional seat, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday, April 26, 2021, likely forcing three Republican incumbents to vie for two House districts after the next round of redistricting. (AP Photo/File)