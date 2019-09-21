The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) will host a meeting at Greenbrier West High School Wednesday, Oct. 23 as part of a 2019 listening tour across the state.
WVBE will also host five other meetings throughout the state to provide an opportunity for members of the public to inform the work, processes and policies of the WVBE supporting high-quality learning.
Continuing the work of the West Virginia’s Education Voice tour the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) held last spring, the WVBE listening tour will consist of discussions facilitated by WVDE staff and external stakeholders.
In addition, comment cards will be available on-site and an online survey will also be posted for respondents to share their thoughts and concerns. Topics will include: flexibility around curriculum, credits and standards; teacher preparation, recruitment and retention; family engagement and Local School Improvement Councils; and career readiness.
“The West Virginia Board of Education is committed to being accessible to the residents of this state in order to reach and sustain high levels of student achievement and system accountability,” WVBE President David Perry said. "The listening tour allows us to meet people close to their homes and have an open dialogue about critical issues.
"We look forward to traveling across the state and hope that families, students, stakeholders, business representatives, local leaders and educators will attend."
Two meetings will be held in each Congressional district during October. Dates and locations are as follows:
• Monday, Oct. 7 at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton
• Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Monongalia Technical Education Center in Morgantown
• Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Greenbrier West High School in Charmco
• Thursday, Oct. 24 at James Rumsey Technical Institute in Martinsburg
• Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Putnam Career and Technical Center in Eleanor
• Wednesday, Oct. 30 at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale.
A summary report of insights gained will be generated by Sunday, Dec. 1. Each meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m.
Refreshments will be provided by local ProStart students. Pre-registration is requested, but not required and can be completed by visiting: https://wvde.us/education-public-forum/.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH