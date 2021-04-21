charleston — West Virginia American Water has announced it will host “Earth Week,” a weeklong series of virtual programming and community events to commemorate Earth Day in West Virginia.
“As leaders in environmental stewardship, our team is excited to expand our annual Earth Day celebration to a week of virtual programming and events,” said Bradley Harris, external affairs specialist for West Virginia American Water. “Earth Week will virtually connect us to customers, students and external stakeholders in all 55 counties to promote environmental protection and ways to help keep earth green and clean.”
West Virginia American Water’s “Earth Week” will begin on Monday, April 19 and conclude on Friday, April 23. The scheduled programming and events include:
Today, April 21 – Source Water Protection Wednesday (virtual programming with West Virginia Department of Education for grades 6-12 to educate students on protecting sources of drinking water in West Virginia)
Thursday, April 22 – Keep Our Communities Clean (employee volunteer cleanups of highways and waterways around all company treatment plants through Adopt A Highway partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection)
Friday, April 23 – We Love Our Watersheds (virtual programming with the West Virginia Department of Education for grades K-5 to educate students on watersheds and how to keep them clean and healthy)