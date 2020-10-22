charleston – West Virginia American Water and its water and wastewater customers may be eligible for a one-time assistance grant to cover utility costs between March 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 as a result of Covid-19 impacts. West Virginia American Water customers that experienced a Covid-19 related hardship and were unable to pay their water and/or wastewater bill at any point during this time period may be eligible for one-time aid.
Funds for one-time utility assistance grants are limited and eligible customers are urged to apply quickly. Customers that were unable to pay all or part of their water and/or wastewater bill during that period will receive a personalized application via mail that must be verified and submitted to our partner, Dollar Energy Fund, for review and approval.
Only those that receive an application in the mail from West Virginia American Water are eligible for funding. Customers that receive the application are encouraged to complete it as quickly as possible using the self-addressed stamped envelope enclosed in the packet, and applications must be submitted by close of business on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Following application review, the request will be submitted to the State of West Virginia for payment remittance directly to the utility on behalf of the customer.
Customers will be responsible for submitting payment on any additional past due balance that is not covered by the utility assistance program in order to avoid late fees and/or service disconnection.
West Virginia American Water offers several customer assistance options for those that need help paying their bills. Customers may be eligible for installment plans, reduced rates and budget billing options on future payments. For more information, please visit the website or call 1-800-685-8660.