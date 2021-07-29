CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water has announced recipients of its eighth annual Firefighting Support Grant program. This year, the company will provide $14,000 in financial assistance to 15 fire departments and emergency management agencies located within the company’s service area.
Since 2013, West Virginia American Water’s Firefighting Support Grant has provided 98 fire departments and emergency management agencies with over $79,000 in grant funding.
The program covers a wide range of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities that will be used to support community fire protection. A team of West Virginia American Water employees selected the grant recipients through a rigorous screening and application review process. The selected organizations and their funding fulfillments are:
Included from this region were:
l Fayette County — Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase two ATOM Rescue Harnesses
l Summers County — JB-Nimitz Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) to purchase rope rescue equipment
l Statewide — K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia ($650) to purchase GPS tracking collars for K9 teams