"We're blessed to live in area with such wonderful people"

Dr. John Fernald, owner of Rainbow Pediatrics in Beaver, was voted as “Best Pediatrician” for The Register-Herald’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards.
Fernald is no stranger to this award, seeing as how this is his fifth year in a row receiving it. He remains humble, however, and says the community and his staff motivate him to continue to serve.
While in college he volunteered at a YMCA youth program where he worked with children, and after attending medical school at East Carolina University where completed pediatric training, Fernald treated sick children and soldiers while serving in the U.S Military.
Taking care of children is what he has been doing for years.
After opening the practice five years ago, Fernald and his wife designed the office to suit all children, making it as inviting as possible. While each room has a different animal theme filled with an array of bright colors, it gives children a space to not feel as nervous when they head in for a visit.
The patients and families he serves in the Southern, W.Va. area at his office are what keep him going, Fernald said.
“I have lived all over the world and never have I seen such kind and caring people, kids and adults alike, as here in Southern West Virginia,” he said. “We are blessed to live in an area with such wonderful people.”
Fernald added those he works with at his practice also make his job easier, while also supporting all his patients.
“The providers and staff at Rainbow Pediatrics are so bright and talented, they make my job so much easier,” he said. “It is such a pleasure serving families with our team.”
When asked if he was surprised to win the annual award once again, Fernald said it just assures him that he is exactly where he is supposed to be. He said he feels establishing roots in the Southern West Virginia area was always the right decision.
“I am so thankful for the support and appreciation our community has shown Rainbow Pediatrics nd me personally over the years,” Fernald said. “It really makes me want to strive and to do better for them.”