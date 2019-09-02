After making a career move to New Jersey, Keith Arnold, 50, known as comedian GITRITE, returns to Beckley, where he has already booked several upcoming shows.
“If you threw me in a jungle, I could make every animal laugh.”
After almost a decade as a performing comedian and countless years cracking jokes among school mates, friends, family and co-workers, Arnold has made quite the reputation for himself in the comedian community.
According to Arnold, he began his career as a jokester early in life.
“When I was in the ninth grade, my math teacher would leave the last ten minutes of class for me to get up in front of everyone and do comedy… I remember every year at the parent-teacher conference, they would tell my parents that I needed to be in front of a camera. It [comedy] was my life.”
Although comedy was always a passion of Arnold’s, he didn’t perform on stage until his early forties.
As he explained the night of his comedic debut at the New York Comedy Club in June 2007, Arnold marveled at how “everything just fell into place.”
At the time of his debut, Arnold was employed at Pinecrest Hospital (now Jackie Withrow Hospital) in Beckley, where he was working in the dietary department.
“Me and my wife had decided to go to this comedy show. One of the comedians didn’t show up and my boss started talking me up to the show’s organizer.”
After being introduced to the promoter, who offered a payment of $50 for five minutes, Arnold found himself onstage, facing an audience of over 300 people.
“I had never performed on stage, but I wanted to give it a shot. I made up a story about my co-workers and I noticed people grabbing their stomach and laughing… It made me nervous, but I loved it.” Arnold immediately grabbed the attention of the crowd, who “erupted in laughter” when he made a joke about his being “cross-eyed.”
“I got off stage that night and went to the back with all the other comedians. Some of them were pretty well-known and had even been on television. They started asking me who I was and how long I had been performing.”
Arnold’s answer to their question was simple.
“Tonight.”
According to Arnold, it took only days after the show for his name to catch the attention of the media both local and up north.
“The Register-Herald did an article about my show. A week or so after that a local radio show asked me to come in for an interview. By the end of it they were asking me to come back every week and do a comedy show on air.”
Arnold was even contacted by someone in New York who had seen a video of the performance at the club that night in June.
“They asked me to come back and open for the comedian Lisa Lampanelli (an American former stand-up comedian, actress and insult comic). I couldn’t believe it. Everything just came together.”
Years — and one stage name change — later, Arnold was hosting his own shows across Beckley as the comedian GITRITE.
“I was working as a coal miner in Daniels and I was always two or three minutes late,” Arnold said, explaining the story behind his nickname and new stage name.
“'You’ll get right one of these days,' my boss said, and it stuck. From that point on everyone called me GITRITE — even my wife!”
After being approached by agents in New York, who offered to expand his career greatly if he moved to the New York/ New Jersey area, Arnold and his family moved to the Garden State, where the comedian was born and raised.
Arnold and his Beckley-native wife, Doria, had moved to Beckley from New Jersey in 1999 to be closer to her parents.
“I made a lot of money working up there,” Arnold said of his time performing in New Jersey. “I was traveling all over the country doing shows and living my dream.”
While up north, Arnold continued to work for a local hospital.
“I was helping sick people during the day and making healthy people laugh at night,” he said.
While the fame and money that came with living in New Jersey was great, the heartbreak that accompanied it was not.
“We decided to move back to West Virginia because it seemed like every time I came home from a trip, another kid in our neighborhood had been killed. I started getting nervous to leave my wife and kids.”
Arnold said the moment he decided to move back to Beckley was when his daughter’s best friend was murdered.
“I had seen her the day before it happened. After that, my wife and I sat down and decided it was time to come home.”
...
Having been back in the area for a year, Arnold has returned to work full-time at the dietary department of Jackie Withrow Hospital.
When he isn’t at the hospital, he is on stage performing.
“Laughter is the best medicine,” the comedian stated. “It means the world to me to bring a smile to someone’s face who has had a bad day. That makes me happy… I’m cross-eyed and I used to get made fun of for that, but I turned in into a comedy thing. My show is always a message that no matter how you look, you’re beautiful.”
GITRITE is scheduled to perform at several shows across Beckley.
On Sept. 7, alongside comedians such as Russchelle, Foster the Genius, Bubba J, Tish, Money Mike, Teruka B Carey, DJ Press and host Darrel H. Tickets, he will make an appearance at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre for his Labor Day Laughs show.
GITRITE will also perform at the office of Dr. Mustafa Rahim, near the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, on Oct. 12 as well as at the Family Worship Center on Pinewood Drive. Arnold was not able to give a date for this show but said it will be soon.
During his shows, Arnold states that he likes to showcase all forms of local talent and is always looking for new comedians, artists, writers, etc., to join his performances.
“It’s not about GITRITE, it’s about making other people with talent shine.”
For more information on GITRITE’s performance at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, visit www.theraleighwv.com or the theater's Facebook page.