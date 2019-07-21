On Sunday, 7,000 Scouts checked themselves into the Summit Bechtel Reserve for the 2019 World Scout Jamboree.
While those 7,000 Scouts on Sunday — from the United States and Mexico — made the Summit Fayette County's largest city, they pale in comparison to the more than 40,000 Scouts from around the world who will join them as the Summit welcomes the rest of the world in.
A beehive of activity, the J.W. and Hazel Ruby Welcome Center on U.S. 19 housed volunteers and Scouts from around the world and bus after bus on Sunday as Scouts arrived at the site.
For Carol McCarthy, a Fayetteville resident, it is key that those visitors get to see a West Virginia face when they arrive for the festivities.
"There's nothing that warms my heart more than having a good old West Virginian 'How are you doing? Welcome to West Virginia,'" McCarthy said.
The visitor experience team lead, McCarthy runs an army of volunteers who welcome Scouts and visitors into the Jamboree through their ride in and during their stay on the premises.
According to the Fayetteville woman, the Scouts follow an organized path coming into the visitor center area, going through medical and security screenings, getting a wristband and going through orientation.
McCarthy's team will give the Scouts an orientation of the property and the event on the trip over, and when they arrive at their destination, tour guides will guide them in, with McCarthy's team also responsible for six information booths along the mile-long Summit Center.
Many of the lead's volunteers come from regional organizations like the Rotary Club, the Lions Club and the Girls Scouts who have volunteered at previous national Jamborees and are enthusiastic to welcome in the world.
"That's the kind of welcome we want to our beautiful state," McCarthy said, adding that she had spoken to folks from at least 10 countries Sunday morning alone.
The team lead is certain that visitors will have a good time at the event, adding that it is slightly different from national jamborees and focused on the earth and global friendships.
Another big difference is the inclusion of many female Scouts, with McCarthy saying that approximately 50 percent of the participants will be girls.
"The other countries have been co-ed for a long, long time," McCarthy said. "We're just catching up a little bit on that."
While noting that there will be a big influx of Scouts on Monday, with buses running throughout the night and deep into Monday evening, McCarthy asked for local patience as the Scouts make their way onto the premises and noted that the lane closures will be cleared in a couple of days.
McCarthy also called on the local public to come experience the event themselves, noting that the public can purchase visitor passes online.
"You'll come out and see us," the lead said with a smile.
In total, over 45,000 Scouts from more than 150 countries along with 9,000 volunteers will participate in activities from July 22 to Aug. 2 across the 10,000-acre scouting facility.
This year's event will be the first time since 1967 that the World Jamboree will be held in the United States, with the United States, Canada and Mexico acting as host for the massive event, which is expected to be the largest World Scout Jamboree in history.
The event, which is held every four years, is geared to Scouts between the ages of 14 and 17, with this year's theme being "Unlock a New World."
