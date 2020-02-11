U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced on Monday a webpage where constituents can complete and submit an internet speed test to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and learn more about the senator’s fight to bring reliable broadband to rural communities across West Virginia.
The webpage can be accessed from a computer or mobile device at manchin.senate.gov/speedtest. If citizens are experiencing internet speeds below the FCC’s definition of broadband, which is 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, Manchin wants to hear from them.
Speed test results submitted on the webpage will be sent to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to highlight what the senator labels as “incorrect broadband coverage maps” of West Virginia. Manchin is attempting to create the formation of a public feedback system to better assess broadband coverage across rural states like West Virginia.
“Without access to the internet, citizens can’t learn, apply for jobs, launch new businesses, or become members of society who can give back to their communities,” Manchin said in a press release. “That’s why I’m asking all West Virginians to submit your internet speed tests, so we can prove to the Federal Communications Commission that our broadband coverage is well below the stated coverage. So far, West Virginians’ efforts have helped the FCC acknowledge that our providers are overstating their coverage, but we must continue to show where and how widespread the lack of broadband coverage is in West Virginia.”
In 2019, Manchin began sending results to Pai from speed tests submitted by West Virginians via regular mail. The new webpage will make it easier for West Virginians to submit their information. So far, Manchin has submitted 147 speed tests to Pai.
If anyone is unable to access the webpage due to lack of service, send the following information to his Washington, D.C., office:
l The name of the speed testing application used (i.e., Ookla, FCC speed test application, NACo’s TestIT application, WV Broadband Enhancement Council’s speed test, etc.)
l The type of device used to take a speed test (i.e., Apple iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy, laptop, etc.)
l Type of broadband service (fixed or mobile)
l Name of provider
l Address of area tested
l Latitude and longitude (if available)
l A brief description of the challenges experienced due to lack of broadband service