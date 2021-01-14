Registration is open for a Small Business Administration webinar that will provide introductory information about a grant program designed to help arts organizations and venues remain viable during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The webinar is slated for 3 p.m. Jan. 14.
According to a media release shared by the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation, those who may be eligible for funding through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program include theatrical producers, talent representatives and venue promoters, as well as those who operate a live venue, movie house, cultural institution or live performing arts organization and have been affected by Covid-19.
This grant program is included in the federal Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act. Eligible organizations that have seen a reduction in revenue due to the pandemic may have the opportunity to receive up to $10 million in grant funding.
The webinar will provide introductory information about the grants, who can apply, how potential applicants can prepare and additional details about eligibility and applications.
Register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/shuttered-venue-operators-grant-webinar-registration-136050549857.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com