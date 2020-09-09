Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold has presented Vicki Webb of Beckley with a Key to the City of Beckley.
The mayor gave Webb the honor during the regular Beckley Common Council meeting on Tuesday evening in Council chambers. Webb had appeared in person at the meeting, which most Council members and the public attended via conference call. She had been invited to appear before Council to receive recognition for her community service.
After presenting her with the community service award, Rappold also gave her the Key to the City — the highest honor from the Mayor's Office.
"I...do hereby recognize Ms. Vicki Webb for her many contributions and accomplishments to the City of Beckley, by giving generousy of her time and talents to improve the lives of others," Rappold said. "Ms. Webb is an example of what can be done in a community, when you have vision and you're willing to give of your time."
Rappold gave Webb the certificate and then, unexpectedly, presented her with the key.
"Long overdue, but it's my honor, and we do this rarely," Rappold said. "This is a Key to the City of Beckley, in honor of your contributions and everything you've done for us.
"Thank you very much."
Webb was not expecting the Key to the City.
"I was shocked, actually," she said after the meeting. "I just want to make our city better, to make it a better place."
Webb has led several community improvement projects in education and recreation.
She helped to establish a park on S. Fayette Street, across from Stratton Elementary School. She said she wanted to "just give some hope to the neighborhood."
"I wanted the kids, when they looked out the window, to see something happy," she explained. "It's a happy place."
Webb worked to turn a property donated by the Naff family into a Welcome Center for Beckley. The center, which opened in October, is on the McManus Trail and offers brochures and rental bicycles to visitors.
"I have to give credit to the Lord, because he just kind of gives me ideas and visions about things," said Webb. "The building is right on the trail.
"It will be a perfect place to have the bicycles and have somewhere for visitors to come and get brochures and learn about the city of Beckley.
"So, when you come in, it will be like a showpiece for the city."
Webb worked with Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock to launch the Beckley Community Transformation Center on Antonio Avenue.
The name reflects what Webb wants to see happen in Beckley — transformed communities and equal access to those in East Beckley.
Since September 2019, the center has offered a space for students to access technological, athletic, agricultural and educational tools.
Webb noted that stereotypes are that "nice things" are not available in certain parts of the city, but the stereotype is wrong. She called the center a "happy" place in June 2019.
On Tuesday, she said the concept for the Transformation Center had originally occurred to her when the Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) donated robotics technology to West Virginia University-Institute of Technology for a program Webb oversaw for students K-12.
"I didn't have anywhere to put it," she recalled. "Long story short, Councilwoman Janine Bullock and I had a meeting at the building, and she got the ball rolling."
Bullock solicited donation of the building from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which agreed to allow the city to use the building.
"Another reason why I wanted to do that particular project is students in the East Beckley area didn't have the opportunity to come to WVU-Tech because of transportation or other issues.
"But now they have a community center that's based on the idea of we did at WVU-Tech, so to kind of make it an equal playing field for the kids, so they could have something in their neighborhood."
Everything in the center is donated, and the center was created strictly through community volunteers and donations.
Webb said her vision for Beckley continues.
"Hopefully, we can get more community people to get involved, volunteering their time, working together to get projects done," said Webb. "It wasn't just me.
"We had multiple volunteers who came and volunteered — church groups, store owners who donated." "As we get more people to get together and get things done, there's unlimited possibilities of what we can do to make the city better."
In other actions:
• Rappold turned over a single bid of $80,499.64 for a purchase of 55 CRBRN Twin Port Mask Assemblies and 18 CRBN Mask Assemblies with accessories compatible with current equipment for Beckley Police Department to treasurer Billie Trump, BPD Chief Lonnie Christian and at-large Council members Sherrie Hunter and Cody Reedy for approval. Atlantic Tactical placed the only bid on the project, which is financed through a grant reimbursement that Deputy Chief Jake Corey applied for and received. A decision will be made at a later Council meeting.
• Amended City of Beckley Code 4, Article 1, Sections 4 to 12 on second reading. The ordinance amends the city building code to reflect changes to the State Building Code. The changes were made by the West Virginia State Fire Commission.
• In response to a question by Councilman Tom Sopher, Ward 1, Rappold said that demolition of the Walton Building and New Taylor Law building is moving slowly due to a desire to preserve adjacent buildings. City attorney Bill File said that demolition crews believe they may be able to save the Wells Fargo building, which was damaged in June when the Walton Building roof collapsed in the early morning hours. Rappold said no update is available but that he would get the information to Council as soon as he was given an update. A portion of Main Street has been closed since June, to prevent injuries and property damage to falling debris and for demolition.
• In response to a question from Reedy, Rappold said New River Drive will not be open to traffic until construction is completed, which will likely take 90 days. He said the city has approved on an emergency basis the purchase of box culverts to repair a Beckley Sanitary Board culvert that collapsed under the roadway, which runs between Pinewood Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive.
• Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap said that law enforcement officers will attend a bike ride that Dr. Kristi Dumas and others put together on the Lewis McManus Trail. The next bike ride is Saturday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.
• Hunter said that the annual 9/11 Memorial Service in Beckley will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Jim Word Memorial Park. Councilman Kevin Price, Ward IV, will give a presentation on the 9/11 memorial, which contains a piece of metal that is believed to have fallen from the South Tower in lower Manhattan when terrorists destroyed the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Hunter said a prayer will be offered. The celebration will be smaller due to Covid restrictions.
"We will always do this in Beckley, forever and ever, so that we won't forget 9/11," Hunter said.
Price said the annual Parade of Lights to honor the firefighters and other emergency responders who lost their lives at WTC will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. A prayer service at Epling Stadium will not be held this year, due to Covid.
• Rappold said a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Beckley Fire Department Station #3 will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. Council is invited, along with retired Council members Tim Berry, Ann Worley and Frank Williams, who voted to finance the new facility.