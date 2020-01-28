Weathered Ground Brewery (WGB), for its use of grain from independent malthouses that get a majority of their ingredients from local sources, has become the first brewery in West Virginia to be certified by the Craft Maltsters Guild, whose mission is “to promote and sustain the tradition of craft malting in North America.”
According to the North American Craft Maltsters Guild website, a craft malthouse is defined as a malthouse that produces between 5 metric tons (5.5 US tons) to 10,000 metric tons (11,000 US tons) each year, utilizes over 50 percent of its grains from locations within a 500-mile radius of the malthouse and is 76 percent independently owned.
From its beginning, Weathered Ground set a goal to not only obtain a large portion of its malts from local sources to use in its beers but also to support as many local businesses as it could.
“It has always been a goal of ours to support and utilize local businesses,” shared Aryn Fonda, co-founder of the brewery. “We wanted to delve into supporting local when it came to our malt, grain, yeast, anything that makes up the beer. Having this certification allows the public to know that we are sticking to our truth that we set at the very beginning and that we will continue to stick to it as we move forward.”
Fonda shared that the brewery sources 90 percent of its craft malts from two maltsters in North Carolina: Riverbend Malt House in Asheville and Carolina Malt House in Cleveland.
“Coming from North Carolina, we already had some dealings with these two maltsters that we use, so we already had some experience and a pretty good base when we started brewing here.”
Because malt is a primary ingredient in craft beer, using craft malt from small businesses can raise the cost of ingredients and therefore the cost of the beer as a whole, rather than if the beverage were made with malt from large industrial companies.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is that we can see a substantial cost increase by buying local, but we know it is supporting someone down the road. We are a small business and we understand the costs. We are willing to pay a higher price knowing the product is being finished just down the road from us.”
In an interview for Brilliant Stream, Sam Fonda, WGB co-founder and lead brewer, agreed while also stating that “using the regionally sourced craft malt gives his beers a special and unique local taste and quality that is worth the extra cost.”
“The craft beer and spirits markets continue to be a dynamic environment for producers and retailers to navigate. Craft malt continues to grow in popularity across the nation with both large- and small-scale breweries and distillers incorporating these products into their flagship brands and major seasonal releases,” says the Certified Maltsters Guild.
Since there is a growing drift among brewers to seek local ingredients for their beers, West Virginia is seeing several small malting locations and hop producers pop across its mountains including Rippon Brewing in Jefferson County, Lost Ridge Farms in Fairdale and others. Flowers of the hop plant, Humulus lupulus, are used primarily as a bittering, flavoring and stability agent in beer.
To receive a craft malt certification, a brewery or distillery must maintain a membership in the Craft Masters Guild. Weathered Ground has been a member for nearly six months.
Sam Fonda says that all of WGB’s bottle labels will display the Craft Malt Certified seal, which requires a beer to contain at least 10 percent craft malt in its grain bill from a Member Malthouse.
“This seal marks an exciting development for our organization,” stated Board President Brent Manning. “Craft beverage consumers are becoming savvier about their purchasing decisions and the seal will serve as a guide that helps them support locally sourced products.”
With this certification, Weathered Ground joins the guild’s list of certified partners along with Milkhouse Brewery, Oak and Grist Distilling Company, Jester King Brewery, Still Austin Whiskey Co. and more.
On Jan. 16, WGB released its latest all-craft malt beer, Weathered Robot — a collaboration between the brewery and Wooden Robot Brewery in Charlotte, N.C.
The beer is a farmhouse IPA and uses all River Bend malts.
“[Customers] are loving it,” Fonda stated. “We just sent it into distribution recently, so we haven’t had too much feedback yet, but our taproom customers seem to really dig it.”
For more information on what it takes to become craft malt certified, visit craftmalting.com