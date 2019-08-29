Beckley Police Department Honor Guard members presented American flags to family members of Patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and Detective Cpl. Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty. The flags were presented Thursday morning during a dedication ceremony for the Beckley Police Fallen Officer Memorial, mounted at the front of the new police station on Neville Street. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)