Beckley Police Department Honor Guard members presented American flags to family members of Patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and Detective Cpl. Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty. The flags were presented Thursday morning during a dedication ceremony for the Beckley Police Fallen Officer Memorial, mounted at the front of the new police station on Neville Street. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

"When we were building the police department, we thought that it would be nice to have a place where we could memorialize the (fallen) officers," Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian said in a previous interview with The Register-Herald.

"The only thing we really had is, we had some some photographs and a little detailed story we'd created to place upon the walls for this dedication to the officers," Christian said . "We felt we didn't have enough there to really memorialize the officers.

"We wanted to do more. We wanted to keep it in everyone's minds, the sacrifices that not just those officers made, but their families.

"Each one of them had children. Each one of them had parents who were still living at the time of their deaths. They were married.

"That was one of the big reasons that we really wanted to have the memorial," he added. "To let the families know we haven't forgotten them or their sacrifices.

"We do remember."

Buckland was killed Aug. 26, 1959, when he was shot to death by a man who was illegally selling moonshine. Lilly was shot to death by a suspect in a coin store robbery when he made a traffic stop on May 12, 1975. Smith was killed on Aug. 29, 2006.

