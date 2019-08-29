Beckley Police Department Honor Guard members presented American flags to family members of Patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and Detective Cpl. Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty. The flags were presented Thursday morning during a dedication ceremony for the Beckley Police Fallen Officer Memorial, mounted at the front of the new police station on Neville Street. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
editor's pickfeatured
“We do Remember” (WITH VIDEO AND PHOTO GALLERY)
Photos and video by Rick Barbero
The Register-Herald
Beckley Police Department Honor Guard members presented American flags to family members of Patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and Detective Cpl. Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty.
The flags were presented Thursday morning during a dedication ceremony for the Beckley Police Fallen Officer Memorial, mounted at the front of the new police station on Neville Street.
"When we were building the police department, we thought that it would be nice to have a place where we could memorialize the (fallen) officers," Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian said in a previous interview with The Register-Herald.
"The only thing we really had is, we had some some photographs and a little detailed story we'd created to place upon the walls for this dedication to the officers," Christian said . "We felt we didn't have enough there to really memorialize the officers.
"We wanted to do more. We wanted to keep it in everyone's minds, the sacrifices that not just those officers made, but their families.
1 of 19
Beckley Police Dept. Honor Guard fold three American flags that were presented to family members of, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty during a dedication ceremony for Beckley Police Fallen Officer Memorial mounted at the front of the new police station on Neville Street Thursday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Beckley Police Dept. Honor Guard fold three American flags that were presented to family members of, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty during a dedication ceremony for Beckley Police Fallen Officer Memorial mounted at the front of the new police station on Neville Street Thursday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Sharon Buckland Volpe, of Beckley, daughter of parolman Carl Dale Buckland who was killed in the line of duty, August 26, 1956, lays her hand down the new Fallen Officers Memorial placed in front of the Beckley Police Station on Neville Street. The dedication ceremony also honored, Sgt. David Lee Lilly, killed May 12, 1975 and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, killed August 29, 2006. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Roy Smith and his mother Sussie Smith, brother and mother of detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, killed August 29, 2006, touch the new Fallen Officers Memorial placed in front of the Beckley Police Station on Neville Street. The dedication ceremony also honored, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, killed August 26, 1956 Sgt.. and David Lee Lilly, killed May 12, 1975. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Beckley Police Dept. held a Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony for, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty. Beckley Police Dept. Fallen Officer Memorial is displayed in front of the new police station on Neville Street. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Beckley Police Dept. held a Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony for, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty. Beckley Police Dept. Fallen Officer Memorial is displayed in front of the new police station on Neville Street. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Sharon Buckland Volpe, of Beckley, daughter of patrolman Carl Dale Buckland who was killed in the line of duty, August 26, 1956, hold the American flag that was presented to her during the Beckley Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony. The new Fallen Officers Memorial is placed in front of the Beckley Police Station on Neville Street. The dedication ceremony also honored, Sgt. David Lee Lilly, killed May 12, 1975 and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, killed August 29, 2006. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Beckley Police Dept. Honor Guard presented American flags to family members of, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty during a dedication ceremony for Beckley Police Fallen Officer Memorial mounted at the front of the new police station on Neville Street Thursday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Beckley Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony
1 of 19
Beckley Police Dept. Honor Guard fold three American flags that were presented to family members of, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty during a dedication ceremony for Beckley Police Fallen Officer Memorial mounted at the front of the new police station on Neville Street Thursday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Beckley Police Dept. Honor Guard fold three American flags that were presented to family members of, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty during a dedication ceremony for Beckley Police Fallen Officer Memorial mounted at the front of the new police station on Neville Street Thursday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Sharon Buckland Volpe, of Beckley, daughter of parolman Carl Dale Buckland who was killed in the line of duty, August 26, 1956, lays her hand down the new Fallen Officers Memorial placed in front of the Beckley Police Station on Neville Street. The dedication ceremony also honored, Sgt. David Lee Lilly, killed May 12, 1975 and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, killed August 29, 2006. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Roy Smith and his mother Sussie Smith, brother and mother of detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, killed August 29, 2006, touch the new Fallen Officers Memorial placed in front of the Beckley Police Station on Neville Street. The dedication ceremony also honored, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, killed August 26, 1956 Sgt.. and David Lee Lilly, killed May 12, 1975. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Beckley Police Dept. held a Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony for, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty. Beckley Police Dept. Fallen Officer Memorial is displayed in front of the new police station on Neville Street. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Beckley Police Dept. held a Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony for, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty. Beckley Police Dept. Fallen Officer Memorial is displayed in front of the new police station on Neville Street. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Sharon Buckland Volpe, of Beckley, daughter of patrolman Carl Dale Buckland who was killed in the line of duty, August 26, 1956, hold the American flag that was presented to her during the Beckley Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony. The new Fallen Officers Memorial is placed in front of the Beckley Police Station on Neville Street. The dedication ceremony also honored, Sgt. David Lee Lilly, killed May 12, 1975 and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, killed August 29, 2006. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Beckley Police Dept. Honor Guard presented American flags to family members of, patrolman Carl Dale Buckland, Sgt. David Lee Lilly and detective corporal Charles E. Smith II, who were killed in the line of duty during a dedication ceremony for Beckley Police Fallen Officer Memorial mounted at the front of the new police station on Neville Street Thursday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
"Each one of them had children. Each one of them had parents who were still living at the time of their deaths. They were married.
"That was one of the big reasons that we really wanted to have the memorial," he added. "To let the families know we haven't forgotten them or their sacrifices.
"We do remember."
Buckland was killed Aug. 26, 1959, when he was shot to death by a man who was illegally selling moonshine. Lilly was shot to death by a suspect in a coin store robbery when he made a traffic stop on May 12, 1975. Smith was killed on Aug. 29, 2006.
Donald Eugene Woodson, 62, of Peterstown, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born April 23, 1957 in Welch, WV, he was the son of the late Eugene Willard and Vicie Jane Rattliff Woodson. Graveside services will be 11 am Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, with Pastor Mickey Mi…
Evelyn Lester, 87, of Clear Fork, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born July 18, 1932 in Simon, WV, a daughter of the late Albert and Rosa Vannatter Blankenship. Survivors include daughters Rhonda (Hannibal) Blankenship, Jr. and Debbie (C.S. Parker) Stewart; four grandchildren Kevin…