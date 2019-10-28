MONROE COUNTY — CR 7/1, Wayside-Creamery Road, will be closed to through traffic, according to James F. Moore, District Nine maintenance engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WVDOH road crews will be replacing a bridge.
The roadway will be completely closed beginning Thursday, Oct. 31, at 8 a.m. and reopen that evening at 3:30 p.m. Residents using Wayside-Creamery Road are advised to plan their travel accordingly.
WVDOH regrets inconvenience this may cause in the area.
Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone once it is reopened to traffic. Delays are expected; therefore, motorists should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes. It is also advised that large truck traffic avoid this area if possible.
The anticipated completion date for this project is that same day. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.