[br]SOPHIA [ndash] Vicky Lynn Wills, 70 of Sophia, WV passed away suddenly at home on October 25, 2019. Vicky was born on June 26, 1949 in Glen White, WV to the late Ernest Lloyd Acord and Ethel Mayola Mutter Acord. Vicky was a member of the Glen White Missionary Baptist Church. In addition …