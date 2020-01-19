LEWISBURG — Untreated storm water runoff from the site of a proposed public sports park was again a topic for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting of the Greenbrier County Commission.
The county-owned SportsPlex is still undergoing site preparation work, with no target date for sporting events to begin. It has been the target of complaints from a nearby homeowner who said runoff from the site has contaminated a large pond on her property.
The county commission also was issued a notice of violation by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection in October, citing numerous infractions related to a general water pollution control permit and legislative rules governing water quality standards.
The SportsPlex property, which is near Lewisburg, off Harper Road, adjoins both the Greenbrier River Trail and the river itself.
Greenbrier River Watershed Association coordinator Jennifer Baker took commissioners to task Tuesday for what her organization perceives as an attempt by county officials to shift responsibility for the runoff issues onto the shoulders of a previous contractor they employed, rather than fixing the problem.
“Any runoff from your project is unacceptable,” Baker said. “It seems to me that this is your responsibility. We all have rules to follow.”
She asked that commissioners “set a good standard” for the community to emulate.
In response, Commissioner Tammy Tincher said that all three commissioners have met with and continue to work with contractors and an engineer in an effort to rectify the environmental problems at the site.
“The three of us are working to try to solve the issues,” Tincher said. “It is being addressed.”
Despite her defense of the county’s actions in trying to remediate the runoff damage, Tincher is opposed to the SportsPlex project.
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, she voted against a transfer of some $274,000 in county Arts and Recreation funds to the checking account from which invoices for the SportsPlex and other A&R projects are paid. All but $297 of that transfer is destined for expenses related to the SportsPlex.
