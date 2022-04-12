Water takes center stage during commission meeting

pineville – Water projects took center stage during the Wyoming County Commission meeting Wednesday morning.
“I’m glad to see these projects moving forward,” Jason Mullins, commission president, emphasized.
After the meeting, Mullins also expressed his astonishment and frustration at the cost increases for the projects as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Costs for the Brenton/Baileysville water extension, from the Pineville system, have increased by more than $4 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Eric Combs, Region I Planning and Development Council project manager/GIS specialist.
The cost of PVC pipe is now at $28 a foot, Combs told commissioners.
Commissioners approved $250,000 for the project from the county’s first round of American Rescue Plan funding.
The American Rescue Plan funding is federal money provided in response to the economic downturn created by the Covid-19 pandemic. County and municipal governments must use the federal monies within a certain time frame to fund infrastructure projects – water, sewer, broadband, roads.
Officials believe the time frame and infrastructure project requirements are the driving force behind the nationwide PVC cost increase and lack of availability, which is also slowing construction.
The Brenton/Baileysville project will serve 154 new customers and the design is nearly complete, Combs said. Land acquisitions and easements will soon begin with environmental studies to follow.
Before the Brenton/Baileysville extension can move into the construction phase, improvements to Pineville’s water treatment plant must be in service, according to Jeremiah Tuggle, of Thompson and Litton, project engineers.
The county has committed $25,000 to that project.
There are a lot of possibilities for additional expansions – into Skin Fork, Fanrock, and Right Fork – once Pineville has completed the treatment plant improvements along with another in-town upgrade project, Combs said.
Cost increases for these projects due to the pandemic is between 40 and 50 percent, according to Tuggle.
Total project cost is now at $8.3 million.
Eastern Wyoming Public Service District requested $2 million for improvements to its back-up plant and secondary water source.
The PSD currently serves about 1,600 customers in the county.
The issue was tabled until the next meeting, scheduled April 20.
The Hanover water project is now at a point where commissioners will have to meet with Mingo County commissioners before the project can move forward, according to officials. A conference call will be scheduled for the April 20 meeting.
The commission has approved $250,000 for the project from coal severance monies.
Another $425,000 has been requested for the project from the American Rescue Plan funding.
The Hanover project will be completed in phases and will be served by Justice in Mingo County, which buys water from Gilbert, also in Mingo County. Both the Justice water system and the Gilbert water plant will have to be upgraded to serve the new customers, according to officials.
Oceana’s phase one water project is now underway, according to Susan Riggs, who serves as a legal consultant for water and sewer projects.
Some of the phase one projects have had to be moved into phase two, Riggs told commissioners, including some treatment plant upgrades, improvements to two tanks and some line replacement.
The town cannot do any further expansions until line replacements have been completed on West Virginia Rts. 10 and 85, she told commissioners.
Future expansions are currently planned for Elk Lick and Sun Hill.
The town initially committed $125,000 to the project, Riggs said, and has now raised that to $150,000, but need a matching funding source.
She asked the commission for the $150,000 match, or whatever they could provide, from American Rescue Plan funding in order to secure an ARC grant in next year’s funding cycle.
Commissioners tabled the request, noting that the county’s first round of American Rescue Plan funding – $1.8 million – has been committed. However, the request will be considered in the county’s second round of the federal funding, Mullins said.
Riggs said the town needs to know how much the commission can commit to the pre-construction phase of the project, which includes engineering and legal fees, by summer.
The commission also approved an $80,000 drawdown for engineering services for the Coal Mountain water project.
Land acquisition and easements are currently being completed, Combs said.
The drawdown comes from monies the commission had already committed to the project.
The Coal Mountain water extension project will replace the community’s 1930s-era coal camp water system.
Extended from Campus, the project will provide potable water to 166 new customers, including seven commercial customers, in the Coal Mountain, Big Cub Branch, Upper Sturgeon Branch, and Road Branch communities.
The plan includes construction of two water tanks, two pressure reducing stations, along with putting 52,700 feet of 8-inch water line in the ground.
The project will be served by the Logan County PSD.
The new water system will address the iron, sulfur and manganese issues with the current system, improving the quality of the water, according to officials.
The $2.5 million Upper Huff Creek water project has been fully funded since 2019, but costs have now increased by $800,000 due to the pandemic and price increases.
The project will provide water to 87 households in the Upper Huff Creek, Brush Fork, and Road Fork areas of the county from Man, in Logan County.
Right-of-way acquisitions are underway, Combs said.
The extension plan includes a 54,000 gallon water storage tank, two pumping stations, and 26,000 feet of new water lines.
In total, the line extension will make water service available to nearly 200 people in northern Wyoming County and the new lines will be positioned to allow additional water line extensions to other unserved areas of the county in the future, according to officials.
Fire protection is also included with the new system.
The commission had already committed $150,000 to the project.
The initial effort to bring water to the Upper Huff Creek area began with the same project to provide water to the Hanover and Coal Mountain areas from R.D. Bailey Lake nearly 15 years ago.
When that project didn’t work out due to several obstacles, the areas to be served were broken into smaller projects.
•
In other business, Jimmy Weis told commissioners the former Bud-Alpoca fire department building is now surrounded by trash and mud.
While the fire department is no longer in service, the building could be used as a substation for the Mullens Fire Department and/or as a community center, Weis said.
The commission owns the property, Mullins told Weis, and will take back possession of the property, sending county employees to clean up around the facility.
A decision concerning how to best utilize the property will be made at a future meeting, Mullins said.