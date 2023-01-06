Officials in Raleigh County are cautiously optimistic that water will be restored to all households in the county by Sunday even as crews continue to find and address water leaks.
Shane Bragg, general manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District (PSD), said he is focused on filling a number of water tanks located north of Arnett along W.Va. 3.
During the daily water outage briefing Thursday morning at the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center in Beaver, Bragg said it will take at least two days to get enough water in nearby tanks to restore water to homes in Sundial.
It will then take an additional day to restore water to residents further north in Stickney, who will likely be the last in Raleigh County to have their water restored, Bragg said.
He estimated that about 450 Raleigh County PSD customers were without water.
Earlier in the week, that number was more than doubled, when homes in Tams, Helen, Slab Fork, Hotchkiss and others southwest of Sophia were still without water.
According to a report from a Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD representative, their system is “looking good.” Crews are also in the process of conducting leak detection surveys to determine why the Flat Top water tank is not making gains.
Mayor Kenneth Allen of Lester said water service in his town is steady with pressure holding and water levels increasing in their water tanks.
Some in Raleigh County have been without running water in their homes for 10 or more days. The first reported outages began on Christmas Eve when temperatures ranged from 3 degrees to 10 degrees below zero across the region.
Officials with the Beckley Water Company have said that the drastic drop in temperatures caused water lines to burst in homes and businesses, which depleted their water supply.
As Beckley Water is the main supplier of water to public service districts that supply water to Raleigh County customers outside of Beckley, the drain on Beckley Water’s system caused water outages countywide.
Residents in Slab Fork and Hotchkiss were the first to see their water returned this week while those in Helen and Amigo were expected to have water sometime on Thursday.
For those in northwestern Raleigh County, Bragg said water has been slower to return but he estimated a two- to three-day window for water restoration to this area.
Bragg said he had reports Thursday morning that several customers in Bolt had normal water pressure.
“We're continuing to feed that area more and more,” he said, adding that customers on the Bolt side of Posey Saxon Road were also seeing their water return Thursday.
With many of the leaks either fixed or cut off, Jonathan Stanley, a representative with Beckley Water Company, said the company has been able to feed more water up W.Va. 3 to Raleigh County PSD water lines.
Stanley estimated that Beckley Water is feeding the area roughly 900,000 gallons of water a day, a rate which is much higher than normal in order to assist in restoring water to customers as quickly as possible.
Bragg said this has helped increase the amount of water in his Arnett water tank, putting him closer to getting water to homes in Dry Creek and further north along W.Va. 3.
“With the amount of flow we’ve got coming in, if I can get that (tank) to pressurize – we may be turning a curve down Route 3,” he said. “We’re still a day or two out from getting (water) in my Dry Creek tank."
After filling the Dry Creek tank, he will fill the Sundial tan.
"I’ve still got a lot of empty tanks, but we are definitely headed in the right direction,” Bragg said.
Stanley said Beckley Water crews are continuing to deal with the effects of the subzero temperatures from the Christmas week storm and are finding additional leaks in the system.
“We did have a few more large service lines (leak) that we cut off yesterday with large users,” Stanley said. “And then Shane Bragg actually called in (a water leak) at SGS down in Sophia that had water running out of the front door.”
For the past two weeks, Stanley said water line leaks, mainly on customers’ service lines, have been “widespread.”
“It's not just one pocket of town or one area of town; it's all over,” he said. “I mean, we've had them from Prosperity, to a number of them out in the Glade area, then also the downtown area.”
Stanley said some of these leaks are just now being uncovered as water returns to households.
“We also have had a few main line breaks throughout this," he said. "We're pushing our system really hard.
“Like I reported about a week ago, we were up in our production about 30 percent," Stanley said. "That's come back down since then, but we're still up about five to 10 percent in production. And anytime you do that, you push your system a little harder, you end up having a few main line breaks.”
According to Thursday’s report, service has been restored to all Beckley Water customers. However, there are Beckley Water customers who have had their water turned off at the meter while household repairs to service lines are being made.
Officials also debated Thursday whether or not to return water service to car washes throughout the county.
Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth said he’d received calls from car wash owners who were anxious to find out when they could reopen.
Water service to car washes was cut off last week in an effort to help return water service to households in Raleigh County.
Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said he would only support the reopening car washes as long as it did not come at the expense of residents getting water back in their homes.
Stanley said they would look to return water to some car washes beginning Friday morning and monitor whether or not it put a strain on their system.
Sites for water distribution are still in place.
Packs of bottled water can be picked up at the Trap Hill Fire Department, Sophia City Fire Department, Gospel Lighthouse Church in Sundial and Coal River Fire Department.
Check the Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services Facebook page for times.
Non-potable water tankers are in place at Helen Park-Tams Hwy/Berry Branch area, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, West Main Street in Sophia in front of the train caboose and at Trap Hill Fire Department.
Individuals who are unable to get out to these sites can call the 911 Center at 304-255-9121 to arrange water deliveries. Residents are being advised not to call 9-1-1 for water-related information as 9-1-1 should only be used for emergencies.
Shower facilities have also been set up at Lester Fire Department, Coal River Fire Department and Whitesville Fire Department.
Users must bring their own toiletries and towels.
