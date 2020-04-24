The water service for Fairview Avenue and Dexter Avenue, Beckley, will be temporarily interrupted Monday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., due to improvements to the water system.
A boil water advisory will be in effect following the outage.
The time of the outage is only a best estimate of when the company can get the water off and make the necessary connections and changes and restore water service. It is suggested customers collect some water prior to the outage for both cooking and drinking as well as for sanitary purposes. Sometimes the outage is extended beyond anticipated time due to conditions beyond the water company's control.
If the work is unable to be performed due to unseen delays or inclement weather, work will be done on the first permissible work day thereafter.