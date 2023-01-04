Water has been restored to the majority of Raleigh County residents who went without during a winter storm's deep freeze nearly two weeks ago.
But for many households, reconnecting has come at a high cost.
East Beckley resident Xavier Oglesby said he spent roughly $1,000 repairing burst water pipes in his home after losing water service on Christmas Eve.
Oglesby said his parents, who live just down the road from him, have spent roughly the same but have yet to complete all their repairs.
Having run into delays and obstacles trying to get the repairs paid for through their insurance, Oglesby said he had a friend in Princeton come in to complete the repairs.
Oglesby was able to get his water restored on New Year’s Eve, he said. For his parents’ house, Oglesby said repairs are at a bit of a standstill as most hardware stores in the area are out of the necessary parts.
In the meantime, Oglesby said he is hauling water from his house to his parents’ house.
“It's been a long, arduous process,” he said. “As far as the water service, we take water buckets and big jugs and things like that, we just take it up there to them from our house and just carry it up there.”
He added that the lack of water is even more of a hardship on his parents because his mother is bedfast and needs around-the-clock. His father is in a wheelchair.
Oglesby said his grandmother, who never lost her water service, is facing an entirely different predicament that she fears could result in an unfairly high water and sewer bill.
Since Friday, Dec. 30, Oglesby said, water has been pouring out from under his grandmother’s yard at her home on Smoot Avenue in Beckley and, despite calls to Beckley Water Company, no crews have been dispatched to locate the problem or even turn off her water.
In a water briefing Wednesday morning, Jonathan Stanley, a representative with Beckley Water Company, said the company is able to make adjustments to water bills on a case-by-case basis when leaks occur.
But as far as assisting in any repairs on residential water lines, Stanley said the company’s responsibility ends at the water meter.
During previous briefings, Stanley has said that the majority of the water loss that caused this countywide water outage has come from leaks on the customers' service lines.
It’s unknown the number of households in Raleigh County that have had repairs to water lines. There is no local, county or state program that would assist low-income or elderly homeowners financing such repairs.
In Sophia, disabled veteran Jim Boyd said he spent a “considerable amount of money” on bottled water before the county collected enough resources to provide residents with free drinking and non-potable water last week.
“Before they started giving out bottled water, we'd already purchased two cases of bottled water,” he said. “We’d already purchased eight single gallon jugs of water. We already drove to Lewisburg to shower and get water from my daughter's over there who happens to be on a well.”
Boyd said he and his wife, who are in their 70s, discovered they were without water on the Monday after Christmas.
It took until Sunday for their water to be restored.
While he’s relieved to have his water back, Boyd said it’s just a matter of time before residents see this happen again.
“We're expecting some more cold weather coming and my guess is Beckley Water is gonna be in the same shape again. We all are,” he said. “Just a matter of time down the road.”
He added that he’s also run into issues communicating with Beckley Water on multiple occasions, including during this most recent outage.
“(Earlier in the year) we had a leak on the main line in front of our house and it took them two and a half months to get up here to repair it and we believe there's still a leak out there,” Boyd said.
Karen Ramsey, 65, said she lives on a farm in northwestern Raleigh County and lost water on either Monday or Tuesday of last week.
With 10 animals to care for on her farm, including horses, goats and donkeys, Ramsey said she spent the past two weeks hauling bucket after bucket of water to her livestock.
“First I went down to my creek and got (water) and that was really, really hard because, you know, you have to get down over the bed. And then I fell in, and my muck boots got stuck in the mud,” Ramsey said. “Then I found out about the water tank. So that's been helpful, but it's just so hard to have to get those big buckets of water and put it up over my tailgate into a container.”
Ramsey said she’s been using four large plastic totes, typically used for storage, to cart water from a tanker parked at Trap Hill Fire Department back to her farm.
Depending on how much her animals drink that day, Ramsey said she makes this trip two or three times a day, typically taking one trip each in the morning, afternoon and then at night.
“It's been a struggle,” she said. “I work nine hours a day. And I have to take my lunch hour and come and get water from the tanker. I usually don’t get to take lunch because there’s not time.”
Ramsey said she hopefully won’t have to make many more of these trips after Wednesday as a neighbor informed her earlier in the day that the water had returned.
“I had a friend that, when the water came on, she sent me a message and sent me a picture of the water running out of her sink,” she said. “And so I thought, oh, thank the Lord, I'm gonna have water tomorrow because I can't crawl up under the house to turn my water back on till tomorrow.”
After nearly a week and a half with no water, Ramsey said she will never take it for granted again.
“I'll tell you what, I will appreciate water every time I have it to use,” she said.
“It's been an ordeal and that's putting it mildly. But not just for me, for everybody.”
West Virginia House Del. Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh, said water outages suffered by thousands across Raleigh County over the past two weeks are a perfect example of why the county needs to look for other water sources.
“Why are we all on the Beckley Water system?” Toney said. “We need to look into getting our own supply of water so that if this happens again, the whole county won’t be out because we're all relying on one water system.”
The Raleigh County Commission has been working on plans for its own water plant at the site of the old Maple Meadow Mines to get away from its reliance on Beckley Water’s system, but that project is likely years away from being able to supply water to anyone.
“We're trying to expedite the water plant down at Maple Meadow so at least down in that area we won't have to worry about Beckley Water choking us off,” said Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver.
“We're hoping, in the next month or so, to get a drilling unit in down there to drill down into the mines and make sure that there's enough sustainable water before we spend millions of dollars on building a new plant.”
Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, and Toney both told The Register-Herald Wednesday that the county’s infrastructure could be partly to blame for the extended water outage.
Steele said he spoke recently with other Raleigh County legislators and believes it’s an issue they can address during the upcoming session.
“I'm not going to say something's been kicked down the road, but there certainly have been problems for a long period of time," Steele said. "I mean this isn't the first time that my district and my area, and again, where I live – it's not the first time we've been affected by water issues. And that's something that shouldn't be a problem in West Virginia in 2023.
“Having a couple days' cold snap in December shouldn't result in people not having water for over 10 days. That shouldn't happen.”
During a water outage briefing on Tuesday, Stanley said Beckley Water is always investing in its infrastructure.
“We invest about $1.2 million into infrastructure every year,” Stanley said. “And that could be tanks, water lines – that type of thing.”
He also stated that 90 to 95 percent of the water leaks in the past two weeks were on customers’ service lines and it would be an unfair assumption to point to the company’s infrastructure as the main source of the current problem.
“Was it infrastructure on this or was it customers’ lines, (we) don't really know,” he said.
Steele said an audit of water and sewer systems in the state may be the first step in working to address any possible infrastructure problems or shortcomings.
“That way we get an idea of what the problem is, how much it's going to cost and what areas are worse off. That way we have kind of an outline on where we should start first,” he said.
He added that as a state trying to entice more people to move to or stay in West Virginia, reliable infrastructure is a must
