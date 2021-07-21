After taking a hiatus last year due to the coronavirus, the West Virginia Water Festival in Hinton is set to return this year with all the events people have come to know and love.
Volunteer and vendor event coordinator Kendra Ratliff said she hopes the festival will go a long way in giving people a sense of normalcy and a comfort in knowing that many of the things people had to give up in the name of safety due to Covid-19 can now be brought back.
“We didn’t get to do anything last year so we’re trying to have some type of normalcy and come back and do bigger and better than what we’ve done before,” Ratliff said. “Just kind of give people a reason to come out and a chance to celebrate and a chance to come back together.”
The 2021 West Virginia Water Festival will run July 24-31 in Hinton and serves as a celebration of the landscape of Summers County – a place where the New, the Greenbrier and the Bluestone rivers meet.
Ratliff said the festival was founded with the idea of bringing people to the area and promoting all that their community has to offer.
“When it first started, there were people in the community who had been to other areas and noticed that they had festivals and things going on and they wanted to figure out what was special about this community that would draw people in,” she said. “We live where three rivers meet in Hinton, so that is what they promoted, the water and coming to see the beauty of the water and everything there is to do here.”
Ray Pivont’s father was one of those community members who had the idea of starting the water festival more than 50 years ago. He said he was a teenager when the festival kicked off and remembers how hard the community worked to improve the festival each year and attract more people.
“In the infancy stages, you use that year to hopefully make the next year better,” Pivont said.
Pivont, now the chief of the City of Hinton’s Fire Department, said he’s been to practically every festival, only missing a few when he was away at college. Having watched it grow into the festival that it is today, Pivot said he could not be prouder to be part of it.
“Like any other thing, it’s been a good thing and then you have your down years and things change over the years but overall, it’s been good for the town,” Pivont said. “It does bring people in and it’s an enjoyable occasion. You have a lot of reunions and family type things that they schedule around (the festival).”
With the festival now celebrating its 56th year, Ratliff said the basis for the festival, bringing people together, is more important than ever, especially after the year everyone has had.
Ratliff said the slogan for this year’s festival plays into that idea as well.
“This year our slogan is ‘Wild and Wonderful West Virginia Water Festival’,” she said. “That encompasses a lot of what we do. It is wild and wonderful. It’s a great place to come and be together. It’s just a place to come home to.”
Although many nostalgic events will take place at this year’s water festival, it will kick off on July 24 with something new.
To start the festival, a lake cleanup event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bluestone Lake organized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Because the festival uses all the water surrounding it as a draw for people, Ratliff said the cleanup serves as a way to give back.
“Since we are inviting people to come into our areas, we want to show that we have pride in our area to keep it clean,” she said.
Preregistration for the cleanup is required. Information on the cleanup and how to register can be found at https://www.facebook.com/wvwaterfestival.
Another addition to the festival is a Suicide Prevention Walk, scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday, July 26, starting at the Hinton courthouse square.
Ratliff said the event is near and dear to her heart as she’s had family and friends die as a result of suicide.
“I was never in a place where I felt comfortable to move forward to do anything in our community (with suicide prevention). I had to get there emotionally myself,” Ratliff said. “But at this point in my life I feel like I am ready to help others.”
Ratliff said her goal with the suicide prevention walk is to reach out to others, let them know they’re not alone and connect them with the proper resources.
“It’s a way to have outreaches for families for things that they may have struggled with during this time that they may have not otherwise had to deal with so they know that they are not alone,” she said.
No preregistration is required for the walk. Ratliff said they will also have luminaries placed along the walk that people can write on beforehand in memory of those who have been lost.
In addition to these new events, some of the festival's most popular staples will return, including kayak racing, coronations for the Junior King & Queen and Little Miss Mermaid, a karaoke contest, parades and more.
Ratliff said one of the biggest draws of the festival is the Fireman’s Parade and the Grand Parade.
The Fireman’s Parade will be at 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, on James Street. As is tradition, the parade will include fire departments not just from Summers County but from the entire state.
The evening will end with fireworks, another festival favorite.
The Grand Parade will be at noon Saturday, July 31. Leading the procession this year as the grand parade marshal will be Chad Meador, the environmental health director with the Summers County Health Department.
Ratliff said Meador has been with the department for 19 years and typically works behind the scenes of the water festival, making sure vendors have the proper permits and inspections.
Over the past year, Ratliff said Meador has gone above and beyond in helping people stay informed on all things coronavirus-related, from safety measures to vaccines.
“He’s been an exceptional help this year,” Ratliff said.
She added that Meador is also heavily involved in other community events from coaching various sports at Summers County High School for over 20 years to being part of several local committees.
Also returning this year, but with a slight twist, is the Safety on the Blue event, which aims to teach children about water safety.
Although the event is typically held on the water, Ratliff said due to Covid safety concern, the event has been moved to land and will be run in conjunction with the Vendors Event and Community for Kids on July 30-31.
Safety on the Blue will run from noon to 10 p.m. As in years past, kids participating will receive free life jackets while supplies last. However, instead of being on the water, children will be tasked to complete a scavenger hunt, which will take them to various Community for Kids vendors.
These vendors include volunteer fire firefighters, police officers, EMTs and other groups dubbed “community helpers.” While there, children will not only learn about the public services these groups provide but also how those services correlate to water safety.
Ratliff said they will also have booths that touch on mental health services such as counseling and drug rehabilitation as another way to offer help to the community following a difficult year.
Ratliff said they have tried to make the event fun as well as educational by incorporating carnival games.
Children who participate in the Community for Kids event and complete the provided scavenger hunt will receive a free backpack while supplies last.
With all that the West Virginia Water Festival has to offer, Ratliff said there is always something for everyone.
“We are caught in a place where it feels like home,” she said. “There are wonderful people here who treat you right and you have all the new amenities and things that you need are here, but you can still remove yourself to a place that feels like home and reminds you of being younger and being out in the community; and out in nature and loving being able to just take a step back and relax.
“And throughout the years of the festival, we have vendors and people who constantly come back to visit just because they fall in love not only with the beauty of nature but the beauty of the historic part of Hinton and everything that’s available here.”
For more information about the festival, www.wvstatewaterfestival.wixsite.com/wvstatewaterfestival.