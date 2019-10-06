Noah Franklin Fleshman, Jr., 88, of Hinton passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Main Street Care. Born June 6, 1931, at Lewisburg, WV, he was the son of the late Noah F. Sr. and Laura Harris Fleshman. Junior was a graduate of Sandstone High School and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Wa…
Hymon H. "Mac" McMillion, 85, of Droop Mountain died October 4, 2019. Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, at the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, Droop. Visitation 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at VanReenen Funeral Home, Marlinton.
[br]MEADOW BRIDGE [ndash] Rev. Clyde Lewis Gum of Dawson, went to his heavenly home to meet his Savior on Friday, October 4, 2019. Services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Meadow Grove Baptist Church of Dawson at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor John Mullens officiating. Burial will follow a…
