Elizabeth Jean Hurt of Columbus, OH, 81, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born in Thurmond, WV, to the late Walter B. Liptrap and India Anna Liptrap. Survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Franklin Hurt, and sons Franklin "Jody" Hurt, Jr. (Julie), Robert Hurt and Gary …
Carol Sue Williams, 68, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born on December 12, 1951 at Fayetteville, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary Agnes Perdue Goodson. Carol was a member of New Beginnings Church of God at Glen Jean. Survivors include her daughte…