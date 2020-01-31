The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on Ridge Road, South Hills Drive and 1030-1037 Jones Ave. in Oak Hill, due to the addition of a new water main and fire hydrant.
l WV American Water for customers on Gatewood Avenue from Main Street to Roberts Avenue, Patterson Avenue, Blackburn Street, Bunch Street, White Street, Anderson Street, Neely Street and surrounding areas, for a main upgrade project.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.