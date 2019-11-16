The following boil water
advisory has been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Ridge Park Drive including all side streets, Foothill Drive and all side streets, Old Eccles Road and all side streets from intersection of Arrow Lane to intersection of Burning Tree Drive, including Arrow Lane and Burning Tree Drive, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Glenview Road including all side streets from intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive to intersection of Lon Fink Place, including all side streets, Brethren Church Road from intersection of Glenview Road to intersection of Mapleview Drive, all side streets.
l WV American Water for approximately 200 customers on Muse Lane, Garland Street, Tansy Place, Davis Lane, Damewood Avenue, Goff Street, 900-1015 blocks of Low Gap Road, East Drive, Charlotte Street, Edwards Avenue, Dogwood Lane, Glen Drive, Basin Place, Canyon Avenue, East Canyon Avenue, 135-154 Glacier Lane, Downy Place, Humboldt Lane, Hillcrest Drive, Fairfield Place, Grandview Drive and Grandview Place in Princeton.