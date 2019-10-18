The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for Airport System, Floyd Worley Road including Grandview State Park, due to main line break
l RMS PSD for all of Glen Rogers, due to main line break
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l Raleigh County PSD for Orchard Hill Road to Cherry Hills