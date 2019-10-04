The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l Town of Meadow Bridge for Rt. 20 north of Rt. 20 and Rt. 31 intersection
l Town of Meadow Bridge for Rt. 20 by Meadow Bridge Drive Inn, Patterson Mt. Road to South Rt. 20 to drive inn
l City of Mount Hope for Kilsyth Road and all side streets
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l Beckley Water Company for Shadyview Lane, Shady Spring
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Egeria System