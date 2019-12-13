The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for the Old Bramwell Road area of Bluefield, due to a main break.
l West Virginia American Water for the Madams Creek Road area of Hinton, due to repairing a water leak, has been postponed.
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for Rt. 10, Rt. 97, in town (Bearhole Road, Rolling Hills (in town), Welch Road, Mullensville, end of system at Wyoming River Road, due to loss of pressure.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
order has been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for the Reese Harmon Ridge Road area of Lashmeet.