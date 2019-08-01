The following boil water order has been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 56 customers on Church Street in Ansted. Areas include Church Street, Holley Street Croft Street, Walnut Street, Elm Street and the beginning of Chestnutburg Road due to replacing a main line on Church Street.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.