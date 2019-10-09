The following boil water
advisory has been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for Rhodell Water Works, 7200 Coal City Road to and including 6825 Coal City Road
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Danese PSD
l Beckley Water Company for Daniels Elementary to Grandview Road and all side streets