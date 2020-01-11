The following boil water
advisory has been issued:
l WV American Water for Waters Street, Tank Hill Road, 200-206 Washington Street and 236-405 King Avenue, in Fayetteville, due to a main water break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Glenview Road from Willis Avenue to Pittman Road, including all side streets, Robert C. Byrd Drive from J&J Kountry Korner to Appalachian Tire.
l WV American Water for Largo Lane, Rebecca Lane, Dooley Road, Knottingham Village Road, Canterbury Lane, Rising Fawn Lane, Chapel Road and Gatewood Road from the Chapel Road intersection to the Toney Hollow Road intersection in Fayetteville.
l WV American Water for Union Drive, Woodland Lane, Erica Lane, and Nova Lane in Princeton.