The following boil water
advisory has been issued:
l WV American Water for the Gatewood Avenue area of Oak Hill: Gatewood Avenue from Main Street to Roberts Avenue, Patterson Avenue, Blackburn Street, Bunch Street, White Street, Anderson Street, Neely Street and surrounding areas, for planned outage to complete a main upgrade project.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for Ridge Road area of Oak Hill: Ridge Road, South Hills Drive and 1030-1037 Jones Avenue, Oak Hill.
l Beckley Water Company for Hull Street from Berry Street to East Prince Street, including adjacent side streets; Temple Street from Stansbury Court to Nebraska Avenue, including all side streets.
l Raleigh County Public Service District for the Clear Creek System.