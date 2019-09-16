The following boil water advisories have been issued:
| Raleigh County PSD for the Airport System, from Jefferson Drive to Old Grandview Road to and including Grandview Park, due to a main line break.
| Page-Kincaid PSD for Doggit Chapel, including Dempsey and Carter Br., due to a main line break.
| West Virginia American Water for approximately 45 customers in the Lochgelly Road and High Circle Drive area of Oak Hill, due to a replacement of a water main.
| Beckley Water Company for W.Va. 3 in Eccles from Fortuna Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system, including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Burgess Street, including all side streets
