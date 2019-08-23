The following boil water advisories have been issued
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 51 customers along Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill. Streets included are Lochgalley Road, Paul Randall Road, Union Loop, Upper Summerlee Loop, Grant Street, June Street, Lawhorn Road and Byrnside Street. This is due to a main break.
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 39 customers along the entire length of Halstead Street and New River Elementary School at 320 Oyler Ave. in Oak Hill. This is due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.