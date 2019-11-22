The following boil water
advisory has been issued:
l Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD for Doc Miller Road, Daisy Trail, Old Whitby Farm Road, Homemont Drive, Homestead Drive, Donzie Lane, D. Ransom Road, Madge Lane, Lucas Lane, Cass Lane, Red Willow Road, Woodbridge Subdivision and Forrest Lane because of a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for Church Street area of Ansted, Walnut Street, Holley Street, Croft Street and Elm Street
l Raleigh County PSD for the Arnett System