The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for in town/city limits on Rt. 10 North and Bearhole Road, due to loss of water.
l Pineville Municipal Water Works from Williamson Branch to the end of the system at Wyoming, due to loss of water.
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for Rolling Hills, due to loss of water pressure.
l Beckley Water Company for Grill Road including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 20 customers on Stokes Drive in Hinton
l Page-Kincaid PSD