The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 70 customers in Winona on Edmond Road, Ashby Road, Delta Road 127, Delta Road 125, Blume Road, Flannigan School Road, Flannigan Mountain Road, Keeneys Creed Road, San Mountain Road and Flani Road due to a main break.
l Greenbrier County PSD No. 2 for Charmco and Bingham Road due to a main line break.
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 43 customers along Scarbro Road in Fayetteville, including Scarbro Road, Washington Road, and Hunk Hill Road, due to the removal of an old tie-in line.
l Raleigh County PSD for the Arnett System, including Holly Hill Road, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.