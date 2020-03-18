The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for the Arnett area, including Bee Branch to lower Walhonde, due to a main line break.
l City of White Sulphur Springs, for U.S. Route 60 East, including Hamilton Addition, Pleasant Valley and Route 60 East, due to water line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water
order has been lifted:
l WV American Water for Laurel Creek Road area of Fayetteville, including Rivermen Road, Hill Manor Drive, Parsons Lane, Payne Road, Fayette Hills Drive, Huddleston Road, Whitlock Road and Scooby Doo Run Road in Fayetteville.