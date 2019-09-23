A boil water advisory has been issued for Wilderness PSD customers, due to a main water line break on Rt. 41.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 147 customers in the Scarbro area, including Cafego Road, Pine Terrace, Wingrove Hill, Old Farm Road, Ward Road, Oliver Road, Stover Hollow Road, Scarbro Hill Road, Blossom Road, Scarbro Loop Road, Park Street, First Street, Fourth Avenue, Sizemore Lane, Streetwood Lane, Willow Lane, Dequasie Lane and Red Bird Lane.
| Pineville Municipal Water Works
