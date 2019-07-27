The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for the Arnett System, Brunty Hollow only, due to a broken main line.
l RMS-PSD for Glen Rogers only due to a main line break.
l Raleigh County PSD for the Arnett System, Holly Hill Road, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 43 customers along Scarbro Road in Scarbro, including Scarbro Road, Washington Road and Hunk Hill Road
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 70 customers in Winona on Edmond Road, Ashby Road, Delta Road 127, Delta Road 125, Blume Road, Flannigan School Road, Flannigan Mountain Road, Keeneys Creek Road, San Mountain Road and Flani Road
l Danese PSD
l Greenbrier PSD No. 2