The following boil water
advisory has been issued:
l WV American Water Bluestone Plant for Lashmeet area of Bluestone
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
order has been lifted:
l Ronceverte Water System for Ronceverte