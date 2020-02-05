The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for the Ridge Road area of Oak Hill, and vicinity of Jones Avenue across from Ridge Road, due to a main repair.
l WV American Water for Resort Drive area of Glade Springs, due to a main repair.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.